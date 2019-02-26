James Lockhart, 45, of Dunlap, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Howard and Irene Lockhart, and Lester and Almeda Chadwick; along with several aunts, uncles and cousins.

He is survived by his parents, Meck and Jeannene Chadwick Lockhart; son, Christopher Lockhart; sisters, Lisa Hall Vinson and Teresa (Clifford) Hamilton; brother; Jackie (Donna) Lockhart; six nephews and four great-nieces.

Funeral services were held Monday, February 25 in the funeral home chapel. Burial was in Lockhart Stone Cemetery.

