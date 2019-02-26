Dianne Barbour Speegle, 73, of Dunlap, passed away on February 16, 2019 at her home.

Dianne was born in Birmingham, Alabama to Benjamin and Ila Barbour on February 3, 1946. The hallmark of her life was her loving devotion to her husband and children. She was a dedicated member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved the Lord with all her heart and committed her life to serving her church, family and community.

Dianne was preceded in death by her son Joseph Dylan Speegle, her parents, and her sister Rita Kay Stuart.

She is survived by John, her husband of 55 years; her children, Darren, Jennifer (Anthony) Browning, Joshua, Jessica (Kirk) Tanner and Deborah (Doug) Kooyman; 17 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; her sister Millie Beatty; and her brother Johnny Barbour.

A memorial service will be held at the chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3447 Main Street, Pikeville, at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, March 9.