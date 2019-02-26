Buck Layne Jr., 85, of Whitwell, died Monday, February 25, 2019 at Valley View Assisted Living, surrounded by his family.

Buck began a career in coal mining at an early age. He owned and operated Buck Layne Leasing Coal Company for 38 years. Buck loved hunting, farming, real estate deals, auctions, and family gatherings at

his cabin. Buck was a lifelong Republican and enjoyed talking politics at the local restaurants. Of all Buck’s accomplishments, he would not hesitate to tell you his greatest blessing was his children and grandchildren.

The son of the late Buck and Lucille Floyd Layne, Buck was also preceded in death by his brothers, Carl, McKinley, and Ralph Layne; and sister, Cathleen Rollins.

Buck leaves his wife of 66 years, Beulah “Myrtle” Rankin Layne; children, Kathy (Eddie) Miller, Gary (Sharon) Layne and Mark (Cathy) Layne; grandchildren, Carrie Layne, Derek (Becky) Miller, Summer (Randy) Gholston, Robby Layne and Blake Layne; great-grandchildren, Emma Rollins, Fiona Gholston and Zoe Miller; brothers; JC, Wayne and Doug Layne; sisters, Betty Henry, Genevieve Beasley and Janice Henry; and special caregivers, Doris Nunley and Kay Kilgore, to cherish his memory.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice of Chattanooga and the employees of Valley View Assisted Living.

Funeral services were held in the funeral home chapel on Wednesday, February 27 CST with brothers, Cecil Baxter, Michael Shrum, and Dr. David Rice officiating.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or to St. Jude Medical Center.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Reed Funeral Home in Whitwell.