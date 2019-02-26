Ailene Cordell, 84, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away on February 25, 2019 at her home.

She was of the Church of God faith. Ailene was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mitchell and Ella Mae Carey.

She is survived by her husband, Lebron Cordell; two sons, Shawn (Melissa) and Bryan (Sabrina) Cordell; grandchildren, Mitch, Chad, and Chris Cordell; two great-grandchildren, Kyler and Ansley Cordell; sister, Joyce Carey; nephew, Patrick Carey.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 28, at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Hotwater Cemetery. Family received friends Wednesday 3:00-8:00 p.m.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home in Dunlap.