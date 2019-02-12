H.D. “Ted” Johnston, 81, of Dunlap, passed away Monday, February 11, 2019. He was a veteran of the United States Navy.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Sue Bell Johnston; parents, Ira and Cleo Tollett Johnston; sisters, Maxine Douglas and Mary Lewis; and brother, Berbin Johnston.

He is survived by daughters, Sheila Johnston, Roseanna (Burt) Kilgore and Alice (Andrew) Stone; son, Darrell (Megan) Johnston; sister, Pauline Easterly; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Graveside services were held Wednesday, February 13 at Chapel Hill Cemetery.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.