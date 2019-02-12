Betty Harvey

Betty D. Harvey, 67, of Signal Mountain, passed away February 7, 2019 at Erlanger Medical Center. She was a member of Community Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie David and Bessie Viola Sims; several brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her husband, John Harvey; daughter, Kim Harvey; sons, Chris (Scarlet) Harvey and Jason Harvey, all of Signal Mountain; grandchildren, Paige (Levi) Taylor of Cleveland, Kristin Harvey of Cookeville, Jacob Harvey of Dunlap, Shelby Stewart of Dalton, Georgia, Cameron Harvey and Kendall Lawrence of Signal Mountain, and MaKayla Harvey of McMinnville; three great-grandchildren, Abigail and Luke Taylor and Addalynn Bottomlee; three sisters, Ruby Bureau of Signal Mountain, Alma Young of Rossville, Georgia, and Mary Etta Smith of Georgia; two brothers, Claude Sims of Red Bank and Norman Sims of Cookeville; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Sunday, February 10 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Dave Marcum officiating. Burial was in Chapel Hill Cemetery.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.