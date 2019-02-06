Woodlee’s dedication earns Pay it Forward

Nearly 200 children took part in Sequatchie County Youth Basketball (SCYB) this winter, from pre-kindergarten through eighth grade, and the program’s director was surprised last week for her countless hours of hard work. Kasey Woodlee, Griffith Elementary School Physical Education teacher and Sequatchie County High School girls head basketball coach, received the $500 “Pay it Forward” award from NewsChannel 9.

