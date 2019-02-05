Tommy Louise Mansfield

Tommye Louise Hinton Mansfield, of Dunlap, passed away February 1, 2019, having lived for more than 95 years.

Mrs. Mansfield was a longtime member of First-Centenary United Methodist Church and the Morgan Sunday School Class. She was retired from TVA’s legendary Maps and Surveys Branch.

She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Odie Hinton; mother, Bertie Anderson Hinton; former husband, Vola Wesley Mansfield, Jr.; and sons, Mark Alan Mansfield and Jon Hinton Mansfield.

She is survived by her son, Vola Wesley Joseph Mansfield, III; grandson, John Vola Wesley Mansfield, IV; and great-grandsons, Jonathan Mansfield and Jacob Mansfield.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 9 at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Chapel Hill Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com. The family requests no flowers and suggests that friends make memorial gifts to their preferred charity.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home, 50 May Road, Dunlap.

Family will receive friends on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.