Marie Ann Westfall, 78, passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019 at NHC of Dunlap due to complications from a stroke. She was born Marie Amenhauser in Ohio where she lived most of her life as a wife and stay-at-home mother. She moved to Dunlap three years ago. She enjoyed sewing and gardening and was of the Southern Baptist faith.

Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Orvil Lee Westfall. She leaves behind a daughter, Sharon (David) Westfall of Ohio; sons, Terry L (Cheryl) Westfall of Dunlap, Gary L (Kathy) Westfall of Ohio, Orvil L (Tina) Westfall, Jr., and Lawrence Dow Westfall of Tennessee.; granddaughters, Amy (James) Barber of Ohio, Kimberly (Chris) Litteral of Pennsylvania, Carla (Casey) Kitchener of Ohio and Tera Westfall (Chris Taliaferro) of Dunlap; grandsons, Andrew Westfall and Brandon (Jen Nichol) Westfall, all of Pennsylvania, Chris Westfall of Ohio and a step-grandson, Joshua (Ernestine) Leach of California; along with seven great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be determined at a later time by her children.

