Avery Deakins

Avery Wood Deakins, 96, of Dunlap, passed away Thursday, January 31, 2019. He was a member of the church of Christ and a Veteran of the United States Navy.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Hallie Hudson Deakins; sister and brother-in-law, Louise and Roy Grayson; and nephew, Jerry Grayson.

He is survived by his wife, Minnie Lee Deakins; children, Mitchell (Marketta) Deakins and Marshall (Faye) Deakins, both of Dunlap, Nancy Deakins of Capitan New Mexico, and John (Shari) Deakins of Dunlap; four grandchildren, John Avery (Sonya) Deakins, Laurie (Jeff) Higdon, Michael White and Ashley (Matt) Lemons; six great-grandchildren, Rebecca (Todd) Layman, Brittany (Derek) Crawley, Lauren Morgan, Leah Morgan, Donovan Higdon and Joshua Deakins; and two great-great grandchildren, James and Kynnedi Crawley.

Funeral services were held Saturday, February 2 in the funeral home chapel with Freddie Clayton officiating. Burial followed in Sequatchie County Memorial Gardens.

