Alisa Ann Stewart, 47, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away on February 3, 2019 at Memorial Health Care System. She attended the church of Christ.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Evelyn Cooley; sister, Patricia Cooley; brother, Jeff Cooley.

She is survived by her husband, Gary Stewart; daughter, Tasha Stewart, Dunlap; three grandchildren, Ethan, Chelsea, and Emery; sister, Denise (David) Benton, Soddy-Daisy; three brothers, Tim (Kristie) Cooley, Pikeville, Denton Cooley, Dunlap, and Jason Cooley, Pikeville; uncle, Walter Cooley, Crossville; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 7, at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Bishop Calvin Nunley officiating. Burial will be in Howard-Walker Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements were made by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home in Dunlap.