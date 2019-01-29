Treva Gann Reed, 80, of Pikeville, Tennessee, died Wednesday morning, January 23, 2019.

She was a member of Pikeville United Methodist Church. She was a 1957 graduate of Whitwell High School. She earned a Bachelor of Sciences Degree in Elementary Education and a Master of Science in Early Childhood Education from Tennessee Tech University. She was a faithful member of the UMW, the Bledsoe County Garden Club, the Bledsoe County B&PW, Bledsoe County FCE, a 50-year member of the Cherokee Chapter #301 Order of the Eastern Star, where she served as past Worthy Matron as well as Conductress. She also started the Mother’s Day Out Smart Bear School. Mrs. Treva retired from the Bledsoe County Board of Education after 20 years. She spent the majority of her career devoted to teaching Kindergarten at Pikeville Elementary School. She was the owner, along with her husband, George, of Reed Family Funeral Homes, Inc..

Treva was known for being a songbird, and saw the best in everyone.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, George H. Reed; parents, Jim and Alice Gann; sister, Wilma Joyce Gann; brothers, James Hoyt Gann and George Collins Gann.

Survivors include her children Eric (Karen) Reed of Dunlap and Heather (Michael) Reed-Poston of Pikeville; grandchildren, Houston Housley, Victoria Housley, Griffin (Payton) Barker, Brittany (Jonathan) Poston, Kenzie (Morgan) Mayberry and Bryleigh Poston; great-grandchildren, Jace Savage, Lexi Rae Mayberry and Tyson Rankin; brother, Aaron (Jean) Gann of Hixson; several nieces and nephews; and special addition to her family, Jennifer Farley.

Funeral services were held Saturday, January 26, at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial was in Pikeville Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at reedfamilyfh.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or Pikeville United Methodist Church.

Arrangements are by Putnam-Reed Funeral Home in Pikeville.