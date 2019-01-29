Paula Ricketts

Paula Annette Nale Ricketts, 57, of Dunlap, passed away Monday, January 28, 2019.

She was born March 28, 1961. She was a devoted daughter and sister and a loving mother and grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Phillip Nale.

She is survived by her parents, Margaret and Tic O’Neal; three children, Kristin Ricketts, Stephen (Cindy) Ricketts and Kimberly (Jared) Weeks; brother, Bobby (Guennia) Nale; eight grandchildren and her loving companion, Jerry Narramore.

A private burial will be held in the Nale Family Cemetery.

