Pare Lee Moore, 92, of Whitwell, passed away January 24, 2019 at NHC Healthcare. She was of the Church of God faith.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Nettie Kilgore Nunley; husband, Estel Moore; grandsons, Allen and Robbie Morrison; great-granddaughter, Shaylyn Argo; great-great-grandson, Sebastian Skyles.

She is survived by her daughters, Norma Johnston, Geneva Hall, Wilma Young, Brenda (Hershel) Higdon, and Peggy (Daniel) Argo; sons, Eugene (Brenda) Moore, Stanley (Jenny) Moore, Jimmy (Alison) Moore; 35 grandchildren; 77 great-grandchildren; 40 great-great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews

and a large extended family.

Funeral services were held Sunday, January 27 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Lanny Tate officiating. Burial will be in Red Hill Cemetery.

Arrangements are by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home in Dunlap.