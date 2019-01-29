Michael Stewart

Michael Anthony Stewart, 57, passed away Thursday, January 24, 2019. He was a member of East Valley Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil Stewart and Ruby Johnson Spangler.

He is survived by his daughter, Christy Lynn Stewart; siblings, James (Nancy) Stewart, Gail Stewart, Darlene (Terry) Barker and Ronnie Stewart; granddaughter, Shelby Lynn Stewart; and great-granddaughter, Adalynn Bottomless.

Funeral services were held Sunday, January 27 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Terry Barker officiating. Burial followed in Graham Cemetery.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.