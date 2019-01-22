Wilma Clark, 88, of Dunlap, passed away January 20, 2019 at NHC Healthcare. She attended Community Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard Alexander Farley and Margaret Francis Neal Farley; husband, Raymond Clark; sister, Lena Farley; three brothers, Arthur Lee, J.B., and Richard Farley.

She is survived by her daughters, Darlene (Ted) Harmon and Ruby (Gary) Cagle; sons, David, Billy, and Raymond Clark; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; many friends at NHC Healthcare.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, January 23 in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Darrell Nance officiating. Burial was in Cagle-Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.