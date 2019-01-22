Rosie Walters Griffith

Rosie Lee Walters Griffith, 86, passed away Friday, January 18, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Griffith; parents, Clint and Addie Cooley Walters; sons, Clarence Davis, Ronnie Davis, and Billy Joe Goodman; daughter, Debra Phillips; grandson, Bert Phillips; brother, Sonnie Walters; and sister, Betty Sullivan.

She is survived by her daughters, Jessie (Norman) Sims, Retha Davis, Kathy Griffith, and Donna (Johnny) Sullivan; sons, Charles Griffith Jr., Stacie Griffith, and Casey (Kim) Griffith; sister, Ann (Tony) Roberson and Mary (Pat) Kelly; brother, Clint (Anna Dean) Walters, Jr.; 18 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Monday, January 21 in the funeral home chapel with Darrell Nunley officiating. Burial was in Condra Cemetery.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.