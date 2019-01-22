Houston Dodson

Houston Vader Dodson, 88, of Pikeville, died Sunday morning, January 20, 2019 at Erlanger Bledsoe.

He attended Brockdell Church of God and served as Bledsoe County Road Supervisor for 14 years. He was also a farmer and ran a timber business.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Dill.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Anna Dodson; daughter, Shawn (Benson) Dean; two grandsons, Ben and Jake Dean; sisters, Kaye (Randy) Cousineau of Newaygo, Michigan; brothers, Paul (Frances) and Alfred (Ann) Myers, both of Pikeville; several special nieces, nephew, cousins and friends.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 24 at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. David Rogers officiating. Burial will be in Bickford Cemetery.

Arrangements are by Putnam-Reed Funeral Home in Pikeville.