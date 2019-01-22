Gerald Garwood, Sr.

Gerald Garwood, Sr., 79 of Dunlap, passed away Thursday, January 17, 2019.   

He was preceded in death by his wife, Eva Addis Garwood; parents, Lester and Irene Garwood; brother, Ronnie Garwood; and sister, Sandy Singley.

He is survived by a son, Gerald Garwood, Jr.; daughter, Cindy (Alan) Sayre; brother, Lester F. Garwood, Jr.; sisters, Leah Phillips, Ruth Cobb, Wendy Cook and Charlene Cason; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

No service will be held at the funeral home.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.

