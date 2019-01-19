Taylor killed in single-vehicle wreck

Fallan Taylor, 28, passed away from injuries in a single-vehicle wreck on Highway 28, Saturday, January 19, the Tennessee Highway Patrol reported. Emergency personnel from several departments reported to the scene at about 8:30 a.m. The THP stated Taylor’s vehicle left the highway and struck a tree. An infant in the back seat was transported to Chattanooga for treatment. The child’s condition is not yet available. For more on the story, see the January 24 edition of The Dunlap Tribune.