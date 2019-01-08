Mildred Harmon

Mildred Kathryn Harmon, 83, of Chattanooga died Tuesday, January 1, 2019, at the home of her son in Lenoir City, Tennessee.

She was born February 3, 1935 in Pikeville, Tennessee to the late Wilson Houston and Clara Mae Holliday.

She was preceded in death by her husband, E.J. Harmon; brothers, Edward Holliday, Randall Holliday, and John Holliday.

Mrs. Harmon had a strong Christian Faith. She loved nursing, family, and God. She was a member of White Oak Baptist Church and the Joy Sunday School Class.

Survivors include her son Joey (Janet) Harmon; sister, Wilma Bryant; grandchildren, Sandy Fisher, Kristin McCroan, Danyelle Harmon and Neyland Harmon; and six great grandchildren.

Funeral services were held 2:00 Saturday, January 12, at the funeral home with Dr. Tony Wilson officiating. Interment followed in Hamilton Memorial Gardens.

Chattanooga Funeral Home, Crematory & Florist-North Chapel | Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery was in charge of arrangements.