Trula Bell Barker Williams, 91, of Dunlap, passed away Tuesday, December 25, 2018.

Affectionately known as Trudy, she was born and married in Sequatchie County at the home place of her parents. Trudy was known for her love to clean. She was of the Baptist faith.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Ethel Lewis Barker; brothers, Standefer, Lewis, Wallace and Sam Wilson Barker; and sister, Beatrice May Hobbs.

She is survived by two sisters, Arbutus (Carlyle) Bryant and Cindy (Robert Pendergraft) Barker Garner; brother, Burnette (Rena) Barker; and several nieces and nephews.

A special thank you to the staff at NHC Dunlap for the care and love given over the last several years.

