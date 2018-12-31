Raymond Henry Sanders, 68, of Dunlap, died Thursday, December 27, 2018.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ben and Vera Cribbs Sanders; son, Raymond Henry Sanders, Jr; three brothers and three sisters.

He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Sanders; son, Nathan Sanders; two brothers and two sisters.

Graveside services were held Saturday, December 29 at Collier Cemetery.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.