Paul Mahoney

Paul Thomas Mahoney, 85, of Dunlap, passed away December 21, 2018 at his home.

Born in Chattanooga, he was a U.S. Army Veteran and worked in management at Velsicol Chemical Corporation for more than 30 years, where he retired and was called back for five additional years. In his retirement, he especially enjoyed spending time with his family and managing his property investments; and, additionally, he enjoyed his farm where he raised Brangus cattle and grew corn and hay crops.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Maggie Cordelia “Deli” Daugherty Mahoney; father, James Oscar “J.O.” Mahoney; brothers, Bob, J.C., Junior, and Euel Mahoney; sisters, Jenny Mahoney and Ruby Mahoney Dugan.

He is survived by his wife, Regenia F. Cordell Mahoney; son, Thomas (Lynette) Mahoney; granddaughter, Kelsey Mahoney (Jon) Layne; two step-grandsons, John (Brittany) Farley and Tim Farley; six great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; brother, Phillip (Nan) Mahoney; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Thursday, December 27 at Shepherd of the Valley Catholic Church in Dunlap

with Father Mark Scholz officiating. Burial was in Chapel Hill Cemetery.

