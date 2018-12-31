Evia Narramore Jenkins, 90, of Dunlap, passed away Thursday, December 27, 2018.

She spent her life serving the Lord through missionary work. Evia was the owner of Link’s Florist and had the first accredited floral school in the Chattanooga area.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Bascom Link; great-granddaughter, Zoe Link; sisters, Ollie Mae Camp, and Lula Ridge; brothers, Houston Albert, Ephriam “Red”, George Thomas, and Gordon Narramore.

She is survived by her daughter, Susan (Curtis) Jenkins, Chattanooga; son, Billy Link, Knoxville; grandchildren, Jennifer Brooke Thompson, Megan Nichole Jenkins, Russell and Mike Link; great-grandchildren, Presley and Rhett Thompson, Jake Michael Link; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Sunday, December 30 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Jared Wood officiating. Burial was in Chapel Hill Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.