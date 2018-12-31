Anna Faye Johnson Nudo, 76 of Signal Mountain, died Saturday, December 22, 2018.

She was a loving mother, devoted Christian and member of Lone Oak Church of God.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Fredrick and Hattie Layne Johnson; two brothers and two sisters.

She is survived by two sons, Michael Kevin Nudo and Anthony Wade Nudo; and the father of her children, Ronald Nudo.

Funeral services were held Thursday, December 27 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Glenn Key officiating.

