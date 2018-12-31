Aleatha Ann Yell Farley, 83 of Dunlap, passed away Thursday, December 20, 2018.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Bobbie Edwardlene Holland.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Ed Farley; son, Edward (Leah) Farley; daughter, Joyce Farley; granddaughters, Ashley Brewer, Wendy Holland and Serenity Durham; and one great-granddaughter, Aubree Brewer.

Graveside services were held Saturday, December 22 at Collier Cemetery. No visitation was held at the funeral home.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.