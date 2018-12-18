Charles Wilkie Sutherland, age 78, of Dunlap, passed away December 17, 2018.

He was a member of Southend Volunteer Fire Department, and served the Sequatchie County Sheriff Department as an auxiliary deputy.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Beulah Sutherland; parents, Frances and Veola Sutherland; four brothers, Carlos, Don, Chester, and Howard Sutherland; and two sisters, Louise Nunley and Barbara Jean Christian.

He is survived by three daughters, Patty (Lewis) Atterton of Palmer, Charlotte (Robert) Hooks, Jr. of Chattanooga, and Kim (Russ) Souza of Dunlap; two sons, Jeff (Tina) Sutherland of Dunlap and Kenneth (Brandi) Sutherland of Whitwell; 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Joann (Berlene) McGlothen, Linda (Ronnie) Hitchcock, and Brenda (Greg) Griffith, all of Dunlap; two brothers, Clinton (Frances) Sutherland, and Lenard (Wanda) Sutherland, both of Dunlap; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, December 19 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Blake Patterson officiating. Burial was in Davis Chapel Cemetery.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.