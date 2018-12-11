Rita Hubbard

Rita Joyce Hubbard, age 57, of Dunlap, passed away Wednesday afternoon, December 5, 2018 at her home.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Tonya Ellington; parents, Cecil and Rosie Howell; and brother, Ronnie Howell.

She is survived by her husband, Chuck Hubbard; daughter, Candice Diane (Randy) Baross, Wichita, Kansas; son, James Michael Ellington, Dunlap; grandchildren, Maitlyn Rosalie Ellington and Coilin Alexander Baross; sister, Linda Battles, Kosciusko, Mississippi; and brothers, Cecil Howell, Jr., Pelahatchie, Mississippi and Robert Gray, Florence, Alabama.

Funeral services were held Sunday, December 9 in the funeral home chapel.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.