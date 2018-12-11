Florine Stewart

Florine Skiles Stewart, 86 of Graysville, passed away Wednesday, December 5, 2018. She was a member of Hendon Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Stewart; son, Michael Stewart; daughter, Wanda Stewart Maness; parents, Arnold and Versie Hendon Skiles; several brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews.

She is survived by her daughters, Devota (Herbert Ward) Bowman, Faye (Marshall) Deakins, Joy (Jerry) Dotson, Willie (Billy) Green, and Etta Smith; sons, Leonard H. Stewart; sisters, Rachel Smith, Nola Higgins, and Sue (James) Nichols; along with 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, December 11 in the funeral home chapel. Burial followed in Hendon Cemetery.

