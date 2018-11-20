Walter Newlon

Walter Bruce Newlon, age 92, of Ellijay, Georgia, died Sunday November 11, 2018.

Mr. Newlon was born November 18, 1926 in Norwalk Ohio, the son of the late Guy Adams and Inez Vivian Barlow Newlon. He served in the US. Navy in WWII, in 1967 founded the Bruce Newlon Company and worked as a produce broker. He was a member of the Ellijay Seventh day Adventist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Katherine Lewis Newlon; sons and daughters-in-law, Terry and Donnie Newlon of Ellijay, Jim and Delores Newlon of Canton, and Rick and Mari Newlon of South Pittsburg; 15 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.

Memorial services were held Sunday, November 18 in the funeral home chapel. Music was provided by Rae Rita Peel, Beth Hehn, Praise 4 Him, Jamie Newlon Grindley, and Dr. Julia Newlon Danworth. Military honors were by the US Navy. Interment was in the Ellijay Seventh-Day Adventist Cemetery.

Donations can be made to the Josephine Edwards Christian School, 12472 Hwy 515 North, Ellijay, Georgia 30540 in memory of Mr. Newlon.

Bernhardt Funeral Home of Ellijay was in charge of arrangements.