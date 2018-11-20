Thurman Hendon

Thurman “Churn” Hendon, age 78, of Dunlap, died Wednesday, November 14, 2018 at his residence. He was affiliated with Highway 28 Church of God.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Edith Sutherland Hendon; son, Monty Hendon; four sisters, Fredia Hendon, Cathy Hendon, Evelyn Johnson and Patsy Smith.

He is survived by his wife, Thelma Boston Hendon; two sons, Keith and Brian Hendon; two daughters, Renea Jimenez and Karen White; brother, Truman (Rosetta) Hendon; sister, Clara (Wayne) Cain; five grandchildren, Matthew Hendon, Aaron Davis, Koda Hendon, Amber Pursley and Cheylyn Boston; two great-grandchildren, KylieAnn Pursley and Emma Weaver; along with several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Saturday, November 17 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Shane Nivens officiating. Burial was in Sequatchie Memorial Gardens.

