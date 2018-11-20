Patrick Jones

Patrick Henry Jones, 86, of Dunlap, died in a Chattanooga hospital on Monday, November 12, 2018.

Mr. Jones was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church. He was an Army Veteran, serving in the Korean War and was a retired coal miner.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Josie Pearl Norris Jones; a brother, Alfred Jones, Jr.; five half-brothers and two half-sisters.

Survivors include his wife, Alice Carmack Jones; son, Robert Jones (Mela Gina Gaston); daughter, Patricia (Mike) Green of Dunlap; sister, Pauline Sanders; grandchildren, Justin, Jathan, Deidra and Kerri; great-grandchildren, Shelby, Sydney, Brylin, Alice and Conrad; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Thursday, November 15 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Lanny Tate officiating. Burial was in Condra Cemetery.

Donations can be made to Sequatchie County Cancer Support Network.

