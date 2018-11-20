Georgia Tate Fletcher Dishroon, 94, passed peacefully from this life on November 15, 2018 to be with the Lord in her forever home. She was born November 25, 1923 in Coalmont, Tennessee into a large and loving family.

Georgia loved her family and loved the Lord. She enjoyed singing, traveling and gardening almost as much as she loved spending time with family. In her later years, she took up painting and writing. She won several first-place ribbons for her artwork and had her autobiography published when she was in her mid-eighties. Georgia lived her life in service to the Lord, devoted to studying the scripture and being a godly example for all. Many know her as the loving matriarch of the family, spending countless hours praying, caring, counseling and sharing personal stories and history of the family.

Georgia was a member of Chapter 301 of the Order of the Eastern Star in Dunlap for more than 50 years, longtime member of Morning Star Baptist Church in Whitwell and most recently New Beginnings Assembly in Cookeville.

Georgia was preceded in death by her parents, George and Margaret Dyer Tate; brothers, Lynnclyde and Clifford Tate; sisters, Elizabeth Howell, Claudean Shirley, Mae Collins and Carolyn Tate; husbands, Alvin Fletcher and Herschel Dishroon; and sons, Leslie and David Fletcher.

She is survived by sisters, Mildred Brown of Tracy City, Dorothy Sanders of Chattanooga and Jeanetta Finch of Coalmont; her son, Marshall (Dianne) Fletcher of Cookeville; grandchildren, Christy (Danny) Killman, Susan (Greg) Crosby, Donna (John) Seiber, Nathan Fletcher, Novella (David) West, Deborah (Clint) Olson, Paul Fletcher, Ella Fletcher, and Ester (Brian) West; step-grandchildren, Ryan Dishroon and Meghan Dishroon; 11 great grandchildren and many adoring nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to Avalon Hospice caregivers and the caring staff of Heritage Point Assisted Living in Cookeville.

Funeral services were conducted by Rev. Lanny Tate on Sunday, November 18 in the funeral home chapel. Burial was in Bonnie Oaks Memorial Cemetery in Coalmont.

Donations can be made to Bonnie Oaks Memorial Cemetery in Coalmont, Sequatchie County Cancer Network or Alzheimer’s support organizations.

