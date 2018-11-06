Wanda Douglas

Wanda Millard Douglas, 69, of Pikeville, died Friday, November 2, 2018.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Opal Smith Millard; brothers, Marvin and Ellis Millard; and sister, Phyllis Walters.

Mrs. Douglas is survived by her husband of 52 years, Gary Douglas; daughter, Dawn (Darron) Cook and her grandson who was her pride and joy, D.J. Cook; sisters, Sue Settles of Hixson and Frances (Paul) Myers of Pikeville, along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A memorial service was held Saturday, November 10 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Dennis Smith officiating.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.