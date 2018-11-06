Richard Caldwell

Richard Ottis Caldwell, Sr., age 80, of Dunlap, passed away November 4, 2018 at Memorial Healthcare System.

He was born April 20, 1938 in Daus, Tennessee, to Paul and Mary Bell LeVan Caldwell, Sr. who preceded him in death. At a young age of 22, he married his love, Christine Phillips, on August 31, 1960. He wore many hats throughout his career, starting with owning his own business as an auto technician. Later, he started his own construction business and then completed his career days as a certified mining technician and mining safety specialist for several mining companies. He was a founding member of Sequatchie County’s original Rescue Squad and CB Radio Club. In his retirement years, his greatest pleasure was his role as papa to his 12 grandkids and 12 great-grandkids.

Richard was also preceded in death by four brothers, R.B., Paul, Jack, and Harris Caldwell; and three sisters, Beulah Mae Caldwell, Pauline Barker and Mabel Leslie.

He is survived by his beautiful wife of 58 years, Christine Caldwell. He leaves five loving children, Denita (Charlie) Brinson of Somerset, Kentucky, Richard “Rick” (Brenda) Caldwell, Jr. of Trussville, Alabama, Karen (Dennis) Fletcher and Troy (Darlene) Caldwell, all of Dunlap, and Valerie (Michael) Luke of East Ridge; two sisters, Jean Smith of Pikeville and Gail Wyatt of Dunlap; he loved and was loved by his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, as well as many other family members and friends.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, November 7 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Mike Rigsby officiating. A private family burial was held in Caldwell Cemetery.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.