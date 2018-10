Dozens of dogs and cats, some in very poor health, were rescued at a Dunlap home on Thursday, October 25. Arrested and charged with animal cruelty were Phillip R. McGhee, 48, and Mary Smith, 59. Many of the animals are being cared for at the former Dunlap Industries site adjacent to Harris Park in Dunlap.

For more, see the November 1 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.