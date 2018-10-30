Jeffrey Layne

Jeffrey Alan Layne, 46, of Dunlap, died Friday, October 26, 2018. He was employed by Mann-Hummell.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Adelaide Hatfield Layne; and two brothers, Darron Garth and Anthony Shawn Layne.

Jeff is survived by his parents, Orville “Dude” (Brenda) Layne; son, Justin (Alex) Layne and Justin’s mother, Heather Rains; two brothers, Timothy (Cindy) Layne and Greg Layne; and two step-brothers, Kelly (Sarah) Pryor and Mark (Lisa) Pryor.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, October 30 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Tony Cates officiating. Burial was in Pickett Cemetery.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.