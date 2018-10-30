J.B. Doil Harvey, 81, of Dunlap, died Saturday, October 27, 2018 at his residence.

Mr. Harvey was a retired electrical engineer. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps for 20 years and was a Veteran of the Vietnam War. He served as commander of the American Legion Post 190. Mr. Harvey was also a member of VFW Post 5772, Vietnam Veterans Chapter 203, Vietnam Helicopter Association, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing Association, Marine Corp. Association and served as Lt. Col of TN Defense Force.

He was preceded in death by brothers, Dallas and Dan Ray Harvey; and sister, Darlene Reed.

Survivors include his wife, Jacqueline Johnson Harvey; sons, Clay (Judy) Harvey and Dan (Linda) Harvey; daughters, Melva Sue Minton (Joe Burdge) and Tina (Greg) Summers; brothers, James Darvin (Francis), Dwight Thomas, Donnie Philip and Douglas Lee (Alice) Harvey; sisters, Diane Lillian Sims and Dixie Hendricks; three grandchildren, Amy Louise Summers, Jason Edward (Stephanie) Harvey and Daniel Bryan (Pam) Minton; seven great-grandchildren, Skylar, Autumn, Chance, Hunter, Austin, Reagan and Korbin, along with several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, October 31 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Jeff Smith and David Swanner officiating. Burial followed in Graham Cemetery.

