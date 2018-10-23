Royce Gene Weas, 78, of Soddy-Daisy, passed away Friday, October 19, 2018.

He was a member of Straighway Holiness Church, worked for the Hamilton County Highway Department for 21 years and farmed for 52 years. He enjoyed hunting, especially bird hunting, and fishing. Royce loved life.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Geneva Weas and his sister, Brenda Weas.

Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Virginia Pearl Weas; sons and daughters-in-law, Greg and Kerrie Weas and Brian and Crystal Weas; and grandchildren, Madelynn Weas, Colton Wade Weas and Mason Weas.

Services were held Wednesday in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Troy Simmons officiating. Burial followed at Hamilton County Memorial Park.

Condolences and memories can be shared at www.williamsonandsons.com.

Arrangements by Williamson and Sons Funeral Home, 8852 Dayton Pike, Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379.