Pauline Millwood, 70, of Signal Mountain, died Sunday, October 21, 2018.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dandy Millwood; son, Pete Millwood; parents, Paul and Cora Millwood; and a brother, Edgar Millwood.

Mrs. Millwood is survived by her daughter, Samantha Millwood of Signal Mountain; brother, Donnie Millwood of Soddy Daisy; two sisters, Joyce Clowdus of Ringgold, Georgia and Linda Ring of Soddy Daisy; two grandchildren, Annie Parker and Casey Horner; along with several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, October 23 in the funeral home chapel. Burial was in Sawyer Cemetery.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.