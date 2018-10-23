Brennan Wilson

Brennan “Cowboy” Wilson, 26, of Dunlap, passed away Sunday night, October 14, 2018. He was the owner of The Asphalt Cowboy and a 2010 graduate of Sequatchie County High School. Brennan was very generous and kind and loved to hunt and ride in the mountains. He also loved music and golf and was an Oklahoma Sooners fan.

He is survived by his mother, Shannon (Mark) Rackers, Dudley, Georgia; father, Tom Reynolds, Dunlap; three brothers, Austin Reynolds, Dunlap and Chase (Victoria) Reynolds and T.J. (Heather) Reynolds, both of Texarkana, Arkansas; maternal grandparents, Beverly and Gary Stephenson, Owasso, Oklahoma; paternal grandparents, Tommy and Deenie Reynolds, Texarkana, and paternal grandparents, John and Jane Wilson, Owasso, Oklahoma; biological father, Mathew (Diana) Wilson, Talala, Oklahoma; uncles, Robert (Mandy) Stephenson, Collinsville, Oklahoma, Michael (Christina) Reynolds, Burlington, Wisconsin, and Marc (Karen) Wilson, Owasso; aunt, Dawn (Ron) Walker, Skiatook, Oklahoma; the love of his life, Amber VanDyken and his daughter, Nevaeh VanDyken; best friend, Michael VanDyken; second parents, Mike and Kim VanDyken; and numerous other family and friends.

Funeral services were held Friday, October 19 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Robert Pickett officiating. Burial was in Sequatchie County Memorial Gardens.

