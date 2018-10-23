Billy Omer Vaugn

Billy Omer Vaughn, 85, of Dunlap died Tuesday, October 16, 2018 at his residence.

Mr. Vaughn was a US Army Veteran and served in the Korean War and was awarded a Purple Heart. He was a retired truck driver and a member of the United Pentecostal Church.

He was preceded in death by his father, Bill West Vaughn; mother, Nancy Ann Phillips Vaughn; son, Roger Lee Vaughn; daughter, Delinda Jean Vaughn; brothers, Homer Cordell Vaughn, Pershing Vaughn, Porter Lee Vaughn and Daniel Vaughn; sisters, CanSadie Vaughn and Sally Caroline Vaughn.

Mr. Vaughn is survived by his wife, Elberta Harvey Vaughn; daughter, Debbie Joy (Doug) Erickson; six grandchildren, Christy, Barker, Alexis, Tina, Jason and Travis, along with 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held Friday, October 19 at Sequatchie County Memorial Gardens in Dunlap with Avalon Hospice Chaplain Don Sapp officiating. Full military honors were provided by the Sequatchie Valley Honor Guard.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.