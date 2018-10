After being a concern for several years, Sequatchie County’s graduation rate is on the upswing. For the 2017-2018 school year, the system’s graduation rate was 94 percent, the Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) reported. The figure compares well to other systems and schools in Southeast Tennessee, rising 7.6 percent from the previous year for fourth highest increase in the state.

For more, see the October 18 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.