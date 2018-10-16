George A. Henry, age 85, of Daus, passed away Monday, October 15, 2018 at his home. He was a veteran, serving in The United States Air Force, and a proud cattle farmer.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Releford and Nannie Brown Henry; three sisters, Helen, Jevotah, and Kathleen; and granddaughter, Allison McGhee.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Clara “Babe” Henry; daughter, Berta McBryar; son, Clark Henry; granddaughter, Nicole (Fred) Griffith; and great-grandson, Michael Griffith.

Graveside services were held Tuesday, October 16 at Bryant Cemetery with Minister Rhonda McGowan officiating.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home, 50 May Road in Dunlap.