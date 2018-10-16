E.J. Millwood, 88, of Signal Mountain, died October 10, 2018.

He was a member of Lone Oak Baptist Church and could play almost any musical instrument.

Mr. Millwood was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Nettie Pearl Myers Millwood; two brothers, Delanie and Herman Millwood; and one sister, Gladys Millwood.

He leaves behind his loving wife, Jeannie, to cherish his memory, along with two sons, Beauford (Wanda) Millwood and Don Millwood; one daughter, Barbara Millwood; seven grandchildren, Chuck and Nick Chapman, April Stevens, Katie, Ben, Brad and Jeremy Millwood; and 11 great-grandchildren, Brianna Satterfield, Austin and Chelsea Stevens, Jacob and Kalob, Kooper, Zoe, Toby and Gage Millwood, Sam and Olivia Chapman.

Funeral services were held Saturday, October 13 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Stacy Seals officiating. Burial was in Sawyer Cemetery.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.