Sharon Darlene Higdon, age 67, of Dunlap, passed away Saturday night, October 13, 2018 at her home. She was Mrs. Claus for the community for over 20 years and put up Christmas lights for over 25 years for everyone to enjoy.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leslie “Pete” Higdon, Sr.; parents, Robert Yancey and Nannie Kate Tipton; sister, Norma Tipton Boston; and two brothers, Ronnie and Dennis Tipton.

She is survived by two daughters, Tammie Renee Higdon (Peanut) Easterly and Marsha Darlene (Scotty) Brock; son, Leslie Ray “Tater” Higdon, Jr.; grandchildren, John Leslie, Jimmy Martin, Destiny Renee Easterly, Katie Darlene and James Yancey Brock; two sisters, Barbara (Bill) Huff, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and Janice (Goley) Bryson, Virginia; two brothers, Larry Tipton, Dunlap and Donnie (Patty) Tipton, Harrison; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, October 17 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Barry Basham officiating. Burial was in Bryant Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.