Millie Andrews Turner

Millie Ann Andrews Turner, 68, of Signal Mountain, died Saturday, October 6, 2018. She was a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church.

Mrs. Turner was preceded in death by a son, James Franklin Turner II; and her parents, Lena and Frazier Andrews.

Survivors include her husband, Franklin Turner; two daughters, Celena (Jesse) Lockhart and Melissa (Jason) Mitchell; two sisters, Loretta Clemons and Susie Miller; two grandchildren, Jessica and Shelby Lockhart; along with several step-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, October 14 at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the American Diabetes Association.

