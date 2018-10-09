Jeff B. Johnson, 46, of Dunlap, passed away Monday, October 8, 2018. He will be remembered by his community for the many ways he was involved and by how he truly loved his wife, his family, his friends and his community.

He was a prominent member of First Baptist Church of Dunlap, serving his church family as a deacon and Sunday School teacher. He was also a leader in Dunlap as he served on the Dunlap Chamber Board, was Vice Mayor of Dunlap, and was a City Commissioner for 11 years. He helped many in his role at Mountain Valley Bank, as Chief Lending Officer. Jeff played the part as Junior in the local Hee Haw program for 25 years supporting the Sequatchie County Cancer Support Network. He was a volunteer Middle School Football Coach for several years.

He is survived by his wife, Becky Johnson; step-sons, Blake and Makih, Dunlap; parents, Jan and Sandy Johnson, Dunlap; brother, Brandon (Daphne) Johnson, Rome, GA; sister, Kelly Johnson Broyles, Marietta, GA; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 11, 2018 at 4:00 p.m. CDT at First Baptist Church of Dunlap with Bro. Richard Rea and Tom Gholson officiating. Burial will be in Rankin Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to First Baptist Church Building Fund or Sequatchie County Cancer Support Network.

Family will receive friends Wednesday 4:00-8:00 p.m. CDT at the funeral home and Thursday 2:00-4:00 p.m. CDT at First Baptist Church.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home.