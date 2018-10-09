James Paul Arnold, Sr.

| | 0

James Paul Arnold, Sr., 66, of Dunlap, died in a Chattanooga hospital, Thursday, October 4, 2018.

Mr. Arnold was preceded in death by his father, Robert William Arnold; and a grandson, Gabriel Arnold.

He was a member of East Valley Baptist Church. He was a correction officer at Brushy Mountain and Taft prisons and worked at Silverdale in Chattanooga. He owned a barber shop in Pikeville for several years. He was active in sports and coached little league baseball and football.

  Survivors include his wife, Sylvia Barker Arnold, Dunlap; mother, Virginia Stewart Arnold, Fayetteville; two sons, William (Heather) Arnold and James Paul Arnold, Jr., of Dunlap; brother, Bobby (Sandra) Arnold, Fayetteville; two sisters, Martha (Wayne) Craig of Elora and Carolyn (J.D.) Baker of Nashville; four grandchildren, Will, Peyton, Brynnleigh and Jameson; and nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services were held Saturday, October 6 in the funeral home chapel with Larry Kirby officiating.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.

Posted in Obituaries

Leave a Comment