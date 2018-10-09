James Paul Arnold, Sr., 66, of Dunlap, died in a Chattanooga hospital, Thursday, October 4, 2018.

Mr. Arnold was preceded in death by his father, Robert William Arnold; and a grandson, Gabriel Arnold.

He was a member of East Valley Baptist Church. He was a correction officer at Brushy Mountain and Taft prisons and worked at Silverdale in Chattanooga. He owned a barber shop in Pikeville for several years. He was active in sports and coached little league baseball and football.

Survivors include his wife, Sylvia Barker Arnold, Dunlap; mother, Virginia Stewart Arnold, Fayetteville; two sons, William (Heather) Arnold and James Paul Arnold, Jr., of Dunlap; brother, Bobby (Sandra) Arnold, Fayetteville; two sisters, Martha (Wayne) Craig of Elora and Carolyn (J.D.) Baker of Nashville; four grandchildren, Will, Peyton, Brynnleigh and Jameson; and nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services were held Saturday, October 6 in the funeral home chapel with Larry Kirby officiating.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.